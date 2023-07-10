The Miami Dolphins five longest tenured players may surprise you
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are a relatively young football team but there are players on the roster that have been around a lot longer than others. Can you name them?
Dating back to 2020, Miami has 20 players remaining with the team from the draft classes but for some of the Dolphins veterans, their time in Miami has been a little bit longer.
No player has spent more time with the Dolphins from this current roster than Xavien Howard. He has anchored the outside of Miami's secondary since the 2nd round of the 2016 draft brough him to South Florida.
Howard has made Pro Bowls and led the league in interceptions and continues to win over fans. 2023 will be his 8th with the Dolphins.
In terms of draft selections, you have to skip over the 2017 draft and go to 2018 where only 3rd round pick Jerome Baker, 4th rounder Durham Smythe, and 7th round pick Jason Sanders remain on the roster. All three represent the next longest tenured players in Miami.
Cornerback Justin Bethel has spent more time in the NFL than any other player on the Dolphins roster. He enters his 13th season in 2023 while Terron Armstead enters his 12th. Three players will play in their 10th season, Cedric Ogbuehi, Raheem Mostert, and Tyler Kroft.
It is no wonder why the Dolphins are viewed as a team that is up and coming. They are winning football games and playing well while being built with younger players and not as many aging veterans as some other teams.
Overall, the Dolphins have only five players with double-digit years of service. That is actually pretty impressive.