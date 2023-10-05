The Miami Dolphins have a problem at back-up center
As we put the Buffalo debacle in the rearview mirror, the Miami Dolphins need to reflect on what could be a very big issue moving forward.
By George Keim
Many, if not most fans clamored during the offseason when the Dolphins brass told us they were happy with the offensive line entering the season. For the first three games, two of which were played without pro-bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, the Dolphins brass were correct. Tua Tagovailoa was barely touched. Tua was sacked only one time in the first three games. Kendall Lamm filled in exceptionally well for an injured Armstead.
Fast forward to week four. The Dolphins went on the road into a hostile, divisional environment without starting center Connor Williams. It became evident very early on that Miami was in trouble. The coaches told us Liam Eichenberg was up to the task of being the backup center. Unfortunately, it quickly became abundantly clear, he’s not. Eichenberg posted a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 4.2 for pass blocking against Buffalo. That is mind-numbingly low.
This past March, Miami signed former 3rd round pick Dan Feeney to a free-agent contract only to trade him to Chicago five months later. Feeney seemed destined to be the Dolphins' backup center going into the season. Feeney seemed like the perfect signing at the time as he brought position flexibility having played both left guard and center in his career. The Dolphins could have used Feeney this past weekend.
I’m not here to tout Dan Feeney’s horn, it’s more about yelling from the rooftop that Liam Eichenberg is NOT the answer at backup center. Miami needs to figure this out and quickly. Williams will hopefully return this week and Eichenberg will return to where he belongs, the bench, but that problem will still remain. The Dolphins have a giant hole behind Connor Williams and it needs to be filled.