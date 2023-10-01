The Miami Dolphins have me believing again and that is a road I want to get off of but can't
The Miami Dolphins are exciting. They are fun to watch. They are winning. They are everything fans expected. It's a train no one really wants to be on but can't get off.
By Brian Miller
For many Miami Dolphins fans, this ride is one we have taken so many times before. We pump our fists, yell "toot-toot", and hop on board.
I find myself wondering if the Miami Dolphins won in the first week becasue of the way I put my socks on? Was it because of the drink I was drinking or the four wee scrubby face of gray that hasn't been shaved off since the first week of the season? Yes, my freaking superstitions are back.
Superstitions. I hate them. I love them. I loathe them. I need them. If I don't do it, Miami will lose. If I talk about them, they may not win. I keep them to myself.
Welcome back to Miami Dolphins high-stake football.
We have seen all of this before. Or have we? Adam Gase was supposed to be the magical offensive marvel but we know how that turned out. Saban, Flores, and even our expectations from Parcells. Dead fish stranded on a beach.
Now, here we are again but this time, this time is it, you know....real? I want to believe it because in my lifetime that has spanned 54 years, I have never seen anything quite like this.
Oh, I ran like a cartoon bunny carrying an Easter basket through the Dan Marino years. I saw things back then no one has seen in the NFL since. Marino was that freaking good. But Miami's defense wasn't. Miami's running game wasn't. The Dolphins were built on the arm of Marino and his receivers.
This year? Tua Tagovailoa is playing at an MVP level. He looks like an MVP. The Dolphins have the most dynamic receiver in the entire league and have Jaylen Waddle. They have a running game that is both physical and fast at the same time.
Defensively, the Dolphins are not perfect but they are missing Jalen Ramsey and Nik Needham and have missed Jaelan Phillips for what will be his second game today.
It is hard to hide the excitement. I walk into my grocery store in North Carolina with my Dolphins hat on (which I have worn for three years) and I hear Go-Fins, and random strangers wanting to talk about this offense. It feels weird.
So here we are, the day of the biggest game of the season wondering if this year's team is good enough to beat the Bills in Orchard Park. Something they haven't done in seven tries.
And here I am once again, after swearing I was done with it all for good, putting the same clothes out to wear, asking myself which room I should watch the game in, what I should be drinking and more importantly in what cup or glass?
Yes, the Miami Dolphins have forced me back into may weekly rituals because they are once again, giving me hope. Thanks....and thanks!