The Miami Dolphins have to avoid these 5 things against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday if they are going to win
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will venture into Orchard Park, NY hoping to take a 2 game lead in the AFC East but if anyone thinks it will be easy, they are very wrong.
By Brian Miller
The Buffalo Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL and one of the top three teams in the AFC. The Miami Dolphins have been surfing the waves of positive press for three weeks. This weekend, the Miami Dolphins fanbase is going to know what team they actually have, win or lose, it isn't all bad.
Beating the Bills on Sunday will be a monumental task but if the Dolphins want to fly back to Miami with a perfect record, they have to avoid making mistakes. Here are five things the Dolphins have to avoid on Sunday.
Josh Allen running the ball is the first thing that the Miami Dolphins need to stop on Sunday
We see it every week with teams that face the Bills. Third and short, third and mid and off goes Josh Allen to the races. Allen is a big QB who sacrifices his body far more than he should. If the Dolphins are going to win on Sunday, forcing Allen to stay in the pocket will be half the battle. Letting him get out and run, and he will get his chances, will extend drives, eat up clock and keep the Dolphins offense on the sideline which is what the Bills hope to do.
How the Dolphins achieve this is up to Vic Fangio and his game plan for this week.