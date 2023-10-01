The Miami Dolphins have to avoid these 5 things against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday if they are going to win
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will venture into Orchard Park, NY hoping to take a 2 game lead in the AFC East but if anyone thinks it will be easy, they are very wrong.
By Brian Miller
Trying to force the ball to Tyreek Hill on Sunday could put the Miami Dolphins in unfavorable 3rd down situations.
There is nothing more fun than hitting Tyreek Hill on a slant and watching him weave in and out of defenders or simply blow by them with his speed and quickness. The Bills will do whatever they can to take him out of Miami's game plan.
The Dolphins have to take what the Bills give them and if they take Hill out of the game, Tua and Mike McDaniel have to avoid forcing the ball to him and take advantage of the receivers not being covered.
As good as the Bills defense is, covering Hill one on on is impossible. Two defenders at minimum have to account for him. When they do, that leaves Jaylen Waddle with man or zone coverage and even he isn't easy to cover one-on-one and the Bills may roll double coverage to him as well.
Braxton Berrios, Chosen Anderson, Durham Smythe, a runner out of the backfield have to be options for Tua from the start. Forcing the ball to Hill will create turnover opportunities for the Bills. Patience is the key. Take what they give them and make them adjust, then hit Hill.