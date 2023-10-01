The Miami Dolphins have to avoid these 5 things against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday if they are going to win
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will venture into Orchard Park, NY hoping to take a 2 game lead in the AFC East but if anyone thinks it will be easy, they are very wrong.
By Brian Miller
Allowing the Buffalo Bills to run the ball at will, only serves to put more pressure on the Dolphins' secondary.
Miami's front seven have to play smart and they also have to stop more than Josh Allen. Allowing the Bills' running backs opportunities to drive the ball downfield and into the secondary will give the Bills far too much momentum and with that they can control the speed, tempo, and everything else within the game.
As we said earlier, the best defense for the Bills is to keep Miami's offense on the sideline. The Bills will be hard pressed to win a game trading scores but if they can play situational football, move the ball on the ground and eat clock, yards, and make the secondary work harder, the passing game will open to the point Miami could struggle to defend.
Miami's secondary is good, there is no doubt about that but this week they will face a top quarterback with top weapons and a balanced rushing attack. They haven't seen that this year. Stopping the Bills from running at will, pushes the offense into Allen's hands and allows the Dolphins to be the team dictating the terms of the game.