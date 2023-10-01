The Miami Dolphins have to avoid these 5 things against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday if they are going to win
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will venture into Orchard Park, NY hoping to take a 2 game lead in the AFC East but if anyone thinks it will be easy, they are very wrong.
By Brian Miller
Defensively the Miami Dolphins can't give up big plays when they get the Bills in long situations.
Big plays hurt any defense and for the Dolphins, the Bills will take their shots whenever they get the chance. Buffalo is not a well-disciplined offense in this area. Josh Allen takes a lot of shots downfield and sometimes that is at the expense of an open receiver.
Patience isn't something that Allen is known for so when he goes for that big play, the Dolphins have to be disciplined enough to not make a mistake. No holding, no interference, just quality sound coverage and position.
This includes when the Bills run the ball as well. Giving up big runs, especially on third and long, are the types of plays that will kill the defense. Miami has done this in the past but they can't afford to do that this week.
Everyone expects this game to be close regardless of whether it is a high-scoring or low-scoring game. The big plays will hurt and could be the difference in the outcome.