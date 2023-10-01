The Miami Dolphins have to avoid these 5 things against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday if they are going to win
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will venture into Orchard Park, NY hoping to take a 2 game lead in the AFC East but if anyone thinks it will be easy, they are very wrong.
By Brian Miller
If the Miami Dolphins can't keep Tua Tagovailoa upright and clean, the Dolphins' offense could struggle to find its rhythm.
Everything offensively comes down to how clean or dirty Tua Tagovailoa gets on Sunday. If the offensive line does their job, even if it is just good enough, the Dolphins will have a good opportunity to move the ball.
McDaniel may want to try and move Tua around, and if the offensive line isn't holding up, he may have no choice. Tua is a fantastic throwing QB on the run and McDaniel could use that to his advantage because so far, he hasn't had to move out of the pocket. It might be a recipe for creating space and time on the left side behind Terron Armstead.
It's hard to imagine the Dolphins not putting up points if Tua is upright and not being hit. The big task will be to keep Matt Milano out of the pocket. Milano is a tough LB but he also is known to take shots and draw penalties. He doesn't care if that happens. He is disciplined in every aspect of his game but when it comes to cheap shots, he has no problem taking them.
Can Miami do that against a Bills front that is one of the top five in the NFL? We are going to find out and we will find out early.
This week, we are going to know what the Dolphins are made of and how resilient they are.