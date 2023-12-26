The Miami Dolphins have to be play their most physical games of the season in the next two weeks
The next two weeks will pit the Miami Dolphins against two of the most physical teams in the NFL, they have to play at the same level.
By Brian Miller
When fans think of the Miami Dolphins the word, "physical", doesn't always come to mind first. The next two weeks, Miami has to be more physical if they are going to win.
The Dolphins are not a finesse team. Far from it. They are not gimmicky either. The Dolphins are an "in-your-face" type of team. But these Dolphins are more of an annoying gnat than a wasp looking to sting.
When I think of physical play and the Dolphins, especially on defense, I see a bunch of guys that will run over the other team. I see spin moves and interior defensive stunts. I see Bradley Chubb powering past a lineman on his way to sacking a quarterback.
What I don't see is the pure raw physicality that the Dolphins are going to face this week and in week 18. The Ravens and Bills hit hard every play. They may not get to the QB and they may not take down a runner behind the line of scrimmage but they will brutally try and overpower linemen and other blockers.
When a running back is hit, they feel it. It can be heard through the stadium and even on television. Playing that style of football can often lead to mistakes as well. Teams that play at that level can often lose to speed. Teams that look to hit first often fail to wrap the ball carrier.
The Dolphins, however, need to meet the Ravens and Bills with the same level of intensity. Maybe that is the better choice of word over physical. Miami has to play intensely. They have to play possessed because the Ravens and Bills like to use their "intensity" to dictate the terms of the game. The Dolphins can do the same.
You beat a bully by being a bully and for the next two weeks, the Dolphins need to play like bullies. If the Dolphins can match the physical play of their final two opponents, the Dolphins will stand a much better shot of not just winning those games but sending a strong message to the other six teams heading into the postseason.