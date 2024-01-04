The Miami Dolphins have Tua but many starters are still banged up as playoff season approaches
The Miami Dolphins playoffs start in a week but in reality, you could argue they start on Sunday against the Bills.
By Brian Miller
In 2022, Mike McDaniel led the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs while not having Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback throughout the year. In the playoffs, Tua sat out in concussion protocol stemming from a hit against the Packers weeks before.
This year, knock on wood, Tua will play in his first postseason game. The problem is, it seems that half of the team will not be.
Miami will likely be without key starters on Sunday and potentially on Wild Card weekend. Jaylen Waddle and Xavien Howard are both question marks. Miami will already be without Connor Williams, Bradley Chubb, and Jaelan Phillips who are all done for the season.
Terron Armstead will play so that is good news and there is speculation that Robert Hunt will also play on Sunday, his first game in a month. The Dolphins got Jevon Holland back last week and could have Jerome Baker back on Sunday. If not against the Bills this week, he should be good to go barring a setback for the first week of the playoffs.
Miami fans are also watching the situation with Raheem Mostert who missed last week with both ankle and knee issues. Mostert has been Miami's workhorse running back this year and he pairs well with rookie De'Von Achane.
Miami did not have a good game against the Bills in the first match and did not look good on either side of the ball against the Ravens. This week, it's winner take all for the AFC East title. If the Bills win, Miami will have to play on the road, possibly in Buffalo for a back-to-back schedule.
If the Dolphins win, they will lock up the number 2 seed and will likely face the Jaguars, Colts, or Possibly the Bills, but at Hard Rock Stadium.