The Miami Dolphins look like absolute geniuses after their 2021 trade with San Francisco
The Miami Dolphins turned one draft pick into so many that fans have lost count and last weekend the full circle of that deal was brought once again to the front of water cooler chatter.
By Brian Miller
It all started with a bong, a gas mask, and a Miami Dolphins team very much in need of offensive line help. Over they years, the Laremy Tunsil trade has given Miami so much joy but last weekend, that trade once again came to the forefront of the media headlines.
In 2021, the Dolphins, who held the number three overall pick from the Texans from that Tunsil trade, moved that selection to the 49ers. Miami would drop to 12 then move up to six and through the compensation of the 49ers deal, Miami netted three big-time starters.
- Jaylen Waddle
- Bradley Chubb
- Tyreek Hill
Miami walked away looking fantastic and all three expect to be major contributors on this year's team but for the 49ers who gave up two first-round picks to make the trade with Miami, drafted QB Trey Lance.
On Saturday last, the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys finished a trade that sent Lance to Dallas for a 4th round draft pick in 2024.
For most coaches and general managers, a trade of that magnitude with that level of failure would be met with pink slips. Not so for the 49ers because they at least found Brock Purdy in round 7 of last year's draft.
While the 49ers are moving on from one of the biggest mistakes in NFL Draft history, the Dolphins are hoping that the three players they acquired as a result of that trade will put them over the top in 2023 and beyond.
Chris Grier may not be able to put the finishing touches on a Christian Wilkins contract or a Jonathan Taylor trade but he hit that trade out of the park. In the meantime, the player many Dolphins fans thought Miami should have drafted at three overall, Kyle Pitts, he is showing growth but has yet to take the major step that was expected in his first two seasons.