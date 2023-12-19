The Miami Dolphins look to end a long losing streak to the Cowboys with both teams thinking division titles
The Miami Dolphins will host the Dallas Cowboys and if they want to change history, now would be a good time to start. The Cowboys have owned the Dolphins for more than two decades.
By Brian Miller
Many Miami Dolphins fans have never seen the team beat the Dallas Cowboys. For starters, the teams only play each other once every four years but this losing history dates back quite a long time.
The Cowboys lead the series by only one game, 8-7, so the Dolphins could tie the all-time series this weekend. The last time the two teams played was in 2019, a 31-6 Dolphins loss in Dallas.
Miami has lost their last four against the Cowboys dating back to 2007, nearly two decades ago, 16 years to be exact for those that will do the math. The last time Miami beat the Cowboys, was in 2003. A 40-21 drubbing in Dallas, two decades (for real this time) ago.
The 2003 victory was the first victory over the Cowboys since the 1993 Thanksgiving "Leon Lett" game.
Prior to that '93 season, the Dolphins had a 6-3 run against the Cowboys dating back to 1973, following the loss in the Super Bowl.
This year, there is a lot on the line. Both teams are trying to hold slim divisional leads in their respective divisions.
Neither team cares about the history of these two teams. Many of these players have not played on their current squads the last time they faced each other on these teams.
Consider the last time Miami played the Cowboys in 2019, the team was led by Ryan Fitzpatrick who also led the team in rushing with 243 yards. The top RB was Mark Walton and the top receiver was De'Vante Parker who posted 1,202 yards receiving.
Still remaining on the roster this time around are Durham Smythe, Jason Sanders, Christian Wilkins, Xavien Howard, Nik Needham, and Andrew Van Ginkel. Jerome Baker will miss the game on IR.
Both teams are also facing media scrutiny. Neither team has played well against teams with winning records and that has given mainstream media members a reason to point fingers and question the legitimacy of each team.
Last Sunday, the Cowboys had a chance to make a statement against the Bills but were blown out by Buffalo who controlled the game from the opening drive. Miami shut out the Jets in their first game after losing to the Titans on Monday night the previous week.
Both teams will enter this week 10-4 but only one will leave Sunday with another win and a stronger hold on their divisions. For the Dolphins, a win and a Bills loss secure the AFC East.
The Dolphins are also trying to keep pace with the Ravens for the top seed in the AFC. The Ravens play the 49ers in the late game this week and both the Dolphins and the Ravens will play on New Year's even day in a game that could settle the AFC's top seed.
The Dolphins and Cowboys kick off Sunday in the 1:00 slot.