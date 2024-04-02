The Miami Dolphins may have no choice but to draft one of these three positions early
By Brian Miller
The NFL Draft is weeks away and the Miami Dolphins may have no choice but to draft one of three positions in rounds one and two.
Looking at what the Dolphins did in free agency and comparing that to their own needs as a franchise, it is pretty simple to figure out where the Dolphins may have to go in this month's draft.
Offensive line
Dolphins fans should want Miami to draft an offensive lineman and there are potentially big steals to be had in this draft. From guys like Graham Barton and Jackson Powers-Johnson, the Dolphins may have to choose between them all at pick 21.
Miami has not resolved their holes at guard and this year could be the right draft to take the eventual replacement for Terron Armstead. Miami should draft a guy to play left guard and then move him outside to take over at left tackle. It's a win/win for the Dolphins.
The problem the Dolphins face? There is no way of knowing what Chris Grier is thinking honestly. Grier could just as easily view the Dolphins' offensive line as completed. He added Aaron Brewer to play center and added some decent backups at guard. Grier may, however, believe Liam Eichenberg is the solution for one of those. If that is the case, Grier may not touch a lineman until the mid-rounds.