The Miami Dolphins may have no choice but to draft one of these three positions early
By Brian Miller
2 of 4
When the Dolphins allowed several players to leave in free agency, one solution doesn't appear to be the answer.
Defensive line
Christian Wilkins is gone and so is Raekwon Davis. The Dolphins added several players to the roster in free agency. All were relatively cheap, didn't count against the compensatory format, and will all compete for playing time.
The problem for Chris Grier is none of them are an actual solution and that means the Dolphins may need to look at filling that hole with a draft pick. Miami saves the cap money but is forced to use draft capital to replace Wilkins. It isn't ideal.
Miami may not see this as a problem either. In the same way, Grier may view the offensive line, Grier may see the players he added as an adequate solution to the problem.