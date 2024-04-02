Phin Phanatic
FanSided

The Miami Dolphins may have no choice but to draft one of these three positions early

By Brian Miller

Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins / Megan Briggs/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 4
Next

Is there a surprise position that the Dolphins need to address?

Dolphins fans have been wondering out loud and speculating that Miami will finally use a day-one pick on a TE. It won't happen, I am certain of that. The Dolphins' needs at other positions are too important.

Add to that the need for edge rushers, the Dolphins would not be smart to use a draft pick on a TE in rounds one or two. Edge could be a spot to watch, however. Miami's starters won't be back until mid-season and they don't have a lot of depth entering the season.

Cornerback is another area that Chris Grier seems to be drawn to so it is uncertain if Miami would rule that out early.

Home/Dolphins News