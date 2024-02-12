The Miami Dolphins offensive line is once again full of confusion and uncertainty
Free agency will begin in less than a month's time and once again, the Miami Dolphins will need to address the bulk of their offensive line.
By Brian Miller
The only player on the Miami Dolphins offensive line that is guaranteed to be back in 2024 is Austin Jackson. That isn't a good thing.
Jackson earned his contract last year and having him back is good but when he is the only player that is guaranteed a job next season, that is bad.
There is no real clarity on what will happen with the Miami Dolphins offensive line in 2024 because if history has taught us anything, you have to start pulling the teeth of Chris Grier to get him to spend money along the unit. Consider he threw a ton of money at Terron Armstead and you could say that was a failed attempt.
He gave a nice free agent contract to Connor Williams who was closing in on a Pro Bowl level at guard, so naturally, Grier moved him to center. Williams excelled but now what? The line is again, a problem.
- Right tackle - Austin Jackson
- Right guard - empty - Robert Hunt is an impending free agent
- Center - empty - Liam Eichenberg finished the 2023 season, and Connor Williams will be a free agent.
- Left guard - empty - Isaiah Wynn was a one-year rental and got injured. Robert Jones is depth and a free agent.
- Left Tackle - Terron Armstead - Under contract but there has been speculation of a retirement.
While Miami has to make decisions on Hunt and Williams, they have done nothing with the roster to set up a succession plan for any of their positions. There is no one on the roster who has shown they are ready to step up and start every game at a starter's level.
Lester Cotton, Liam Eichenberg, and Kion Smith are the only other players on the active roster who are not potential free agents. Chasen Hines and Ryan Hayes are both on futures/reserve contracts for 2024.
Needless to say, the Dolphins line is a mess and the biggest question is will Miami spend draft picks to fix it or look at free agency and try to fill the holes cheaply? This is a critical year for Grier as it relates to the line but honestly, it is a problem because Grier let it become one.
Prior to last season, Grier told members of the media that "they were more worried about the offensive line" than the Dolphins were but this year, that isn't the case. Grier's inability to solve the line issues over the last several years is coming to bite him. With all the other needs Miami has, Grier's lack of foresight along the line has become a major issue. This year, he has no way not to address it.