The Miami Dolphins should kick the tires on Derrick Henry this off-season
The free agent running back Derrick Henry wanted to play for the Dolphins coming out of college, now is the time to make his dream a reality.
When Derrick Henry came out of Alabama, he had a dream team that he wanted to play for. He wanted to suit up for the Miami Dolphins and come running out of the tunnel in Miami Gardens every home game.
“I wanted to go to Miami,” Henry said on a podcast last week that was hosted by his former teammate and former Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan. “I wanted to play for the Dolphins. That's where I wanted to go. That's where I thought I was going."
Now, the 30-year-old free agent has the ability to sign with any team in the league and it is my belief that the Fish could use Henry as he is a punishing runner who would add to the already great backfield tandem of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane.
Instead of carrying Jeff Wilson, Jr., and Salvon Ahmed on the roster and give them carries in camp, why not bring in the proven back who can run the ball with power? The Dolphins missed too many short third-down attempts this season and Henry is the type of power back that can gain that extra few yards when you need to move the chains. Even at his advanced age of 30, he still has the motor and the power to get you the tough yards.
Henry is also a seasoned veteran and would bring his presence to the locker room. He was one of Mike Vrabel's leaders in the locker room in Tennessee and could help mold Achane and spell Mostert when he needs a breather.
I know that the Dolphins are over the salary cap by an amount in excess of $40 million, but there is a possibility that Henry, who has aged well over the years, would take a discount to play for Miami. He would finally have his chance to run out of the home tunnel at Hard Rock Stadium. It is interesting to note that Henry is from Florida as he was born in Duval County.
"At the end of the day, I want to win the Super Bowl," Henry continued. "Wherever that is that gives me the best chance, that's what I want to do. I don't have any bad blood or feel any type of way if I'm not back. It's just what was supposed to happen. The story is already written, we're all just living it."
Henry was productive in what could have been his final season at Tennessee. He rushed for 1,167 yards on 280 carries and scored 12 touchdowns.