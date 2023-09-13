The Miami Dolphins shouldn't be ranked in the top three of NFL power rankings
The weekly NFL power rankings are popping up all over the internet and many have the Miami Dolphins ranked in the top three. They shouldn't be.
By Brian Miller
In the NFL, power rankings mean nothing to anyone but NFL fans, talking head media types, and bloggers...like me. Except to me, they really don't mean much either.
Still, as a fan site we need to look at what other fans are looking at so when a "power ranking" start to trend, we should at least talk about it right?
It's a bold statement to say the the Dolphins are not a top three team when everyone seems to think that they are.
On NFL.com the Dolphins are ranked 5th and to be honest, I think this is a good spot for them after their week on victory. But while I agree with being number five, I'm not sure I agree with some of their other choices.
First, they have San Francisco listed at number one. The 49ers looked good on Sunday but they played the Steelers and I don't know about you or anyone else but I don't see a team that is going to challenge for the AFC North sitting in Pittsburgh.
For me, the 49ers should have won that game and I don't think that should have catapulted them into first place.
At number two, the Chiefs are set up and while they lost on opening Thursday night, we all know that a team led by Patrick Mahomes is going to be very good. The Chiefs have lost before and still remain one of the best teams in the NFL. They will DE Chris Jones back and Travis Kelce.
I think the team that should sit up top right now is the Eagles. They played a good Patriots defense in New England. NFL.com has them dropping for first to third after their win and I'm not buying it for anything more than a headlining title.
I also don't agree with the Dallas Cowboys at four. Their defense is stellar don't get me wrong. Maybe the best in the NFL but their offense? There is work to be done and the defense will keep them in games all year but if the offense is going to be mid, they won't be a powerhouse.
The Lions are at six and they played a great game to open the season against the Chiefs on the road. Maybe they should be at five.
While I don't put a lot of stock in rankings, I think the Dolphins defensive let down on Sunday is a cause for concern. If opposing defenses figure out how to slow Miami's offense, the defense is going to have to play better. Giving up 200 yards rushing is not acceptable for a team ranked in the top five.
My top six teams, in my "I know my opinion doesn't matter" opinion should look like this.
- 1: Eagles
- 2: Chiefs
- 3: 49'ers
- 4: Lions
- 5: Dolphins
O.k. so five is a good spot for the Dolphins and if you really wanted to argue and debate the 4-6 spots are pretty interchangeable but those media outlets putting Miami at number 2 or three are simply basing it off an offense that is incredible without taking the defense into account.
Now, before you get all into your shorts, know this, the Dolphins' defense is going to be different week to week and we have to expect them to get better. Was Sunday just a bad outing or is there an issue? Well, it was week one. So putting stock into how they played is like you putting stock into my opinion on the power rankings. We both know.=
Now, if the offense puts up these numbers on Sunday against the Patriots...number one should be an option!