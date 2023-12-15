The Miami Dolphins' Sunday game against the New York Jets is a must-win to regain confidence
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins need to start scoring touchdowns in the red zone.
What's amazing about this is that the Miami Dolphins rank #1 in the NFL in red zone TD efficiency. They score a TD on 71% of the time they get into the red zone.
But over the last three games, they rank 15th in the league scoring a TD 63% of the time.
We saw on Monday night all the issues the Dolphins had with scoring TDs when they got into the red zone. Actually, they had issues getting three points as well. All in all, they only scored a whopping six points out of five trips to the red zone. That's disgusting and it can't become a trend.
I thought even last year that this offense with Mike McDaniel, Tua, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and all the motions they do would mean that they would be the ultimate red zone team. All the herky-jerky moves their receivers can do along with the steady running of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane had me thinking that getting six every time they got inside the 20 was nearly a guarantee.
But running the ball less in the red zone even when it's working and not running as much motion thus not being as creative has led to problems. That and continuing to fumble the snap won't help. Hopefully, Liam or whatever guy they found sitting on their couch(Jonotthan Harrison the guy they picked up this week to be a center who might start on Sunday and who hasn't played since 2019 was sitting on his couch when he got the call to play pro football) got a ton of practice snapping to Tua.
Mike McDaiel should want to get those creative juices flowing when inside the 20. If they want to bury the Jets and make life hard for them, get 7s instead of 3s.