The Miami Dolphins' Sunday game against the New York Jets is a must-win to regain confidence
By Matt Serniak
Containing Zach Wilson needs to be a Miami Dolphins defensive priority.
Last week when I had the Jets and Texans game on I saw Zach Wilson making plays outside the pocket. He seemed much more confident and in rhythm when on the move.
So, keep him in the pocket and force him to throw from there. Let's not act like Zach Wilson has finally figured it out and that the Jets are loaded with guys that scare anybody. Garrett Wilson is a very good receiver but the Dolphins have handled very good receivers this year.
Emmanuel Ogbah played a bunch more than Andrew Van Ginkel in the 4th quarter on Monday night. Not sure why that happened but whoever is opposite of Bradley Chubb has to be disciplined to not jump inside.
Zach Wilson would love nothing more than to serve up some bad passes. Maybe speeding him with bringing extra pressure is what is in order this week. Force Wilson to complete low percentage passes is what I'd like to see.
The music of the week comes from Metallica. Ride the Lightning is up there as one of my favorite Metallica songs they have. I think the Miami Dolphins need to create that lightning that they had a few weeks ago and ride it for the next two and a half months.
