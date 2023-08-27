The Miami Dolphins were not at full strength Saturday night but they still have a lot of work to do in 2 weeks
The Miami Dolphins did not look anything like a team many are predicting will challenge for a Super Bowl birth. In fact, they looked quite horrible.
By Brian Miller
With all the discussion, debate, and chatter surrounding the addition of Jonathan Taylor, Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier may want to look into adding better offensive linemen. If the Dolphins are going to be contenders in 2023, they need a better line.
Miami is relying on players that in all honesty, wouldn't make many 53 man rosters on other NFL teams. This is a problem that Chris Grier has brought himself. Yes, Robert Hunt wasn't in the game long, Terron Armstead didn't make the trip, but they should be better than what they are showing. Shouldn't they?
The Dolphins defense didn't look much better and we can talk about who played, who didn't, and blah blah blah, but the result was still a one-sided and lopsided win for the Jaguars that looked closer thanks to two late rushing TDs by Chris Brooks in a game that ended early due to a brutal injury to Daewood Davis.
We will know more about Davis later today.
Miami's defense showed that the quality of depth at defensive tackle isn't good. Miami needs Chrisitian Wilkins and Zach Sieler. Both didn't play Saturday. At corner, Miami needs Jalen Ramsey back sooner rather than later.
Rookie Cam Smith gave up a big 70 yard TD pass and didn't look comfortable. Eli Apple was being beat by 3rd team WRs and a 2nd and 3rd team QB. While Kader Kohou looked good, overall there should be concerns.
For what its worth we have to realize that there was no game plan and Vic Fangio surely wasn't pulling out the stunts and schemes he will in two weeks but the Dolphins depth is a problem or at least it could be.
Offensively, the Dolphins RB unit looked good from Salvon Ahmed to Myles Gaskin and Chris Brooks who continues to show he deserves a roster spot. Brooks runs with a ferocity that the others don't. He plays physically tough and as one Twitter user said to me, "he looks like he is angry with the ground on every play". It does seem that way.
The Dolphins do, however, have a QB problem. Skylar Thompson looked lost against the Jaguar ones and twos and it wasn't until he settled in against the third team unit that he started to look better. His throws were off and he tossed two more interceptions with another that was dropped.
Thompson had a shot at making a statement for the 2nd team QB job but he didn't do much to inspire confidence. Mike White hasn't shown a lot in his short preseason stint either and this only gives more reason to why the Dolphins need Tua to stay healthy and upright...which brings us full circle back to the offensive line.
Cuts will begin soon now that the final preseason game is over and Miami could start making moves as early as Sunday.
There is a lot of work to do with this team and the only thing that has fans still holding on to the hopes of a big year is that Miami wasn't game planning on either side of the ball. Good thing because if they were, it might be the showcase for a long season.