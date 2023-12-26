The most important Miami Dolphins defenders who will dictate the game against Baltimore
The Miami Dolphins are hoping to turn the calendar into 2024 holding a division title and the top spot in the AFC. That road leads through Baltimore.
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Ravens this week they are going to need a team effort on both sides of the ball but the defense especially will have to step up.
Miami fans are waiting to find out if Jevon Holland will return to action as he continues to be sidelined with bilateral MCL issues. Last week the Dolphins got DeShon Elliott back and he made an early stop that may have changed the game's early flow against the Cowboys.
Offensively, there isn't much room for error and the Dolphins will work to keep the Ravens' top defensive unit away from Tua Tagovailoa and somehow give Raheem Mostert room to run. But this game very well may be decided by the Miami Dolphins' defense.
Lamar Jackson is considered by many to be the top MVP candidate after Brock Purdy threw 4 interceptions on Monday night. We all know Tua and Tyreek Hill should be involved more in these discussions and a big showing on Sunday could settle it once and for all this year.
When the Ravens have the ball, Miami has to be ready to go and these three defenders will need to be at their very best.