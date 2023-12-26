The most important Miami Dolphins defenders who will dictate the game against Baltimore
The Miami Dolphins are hoping to turn the calendar into 2024 holding a division title and the top spot in the AFC. That road leads through Baltimore.
By Brian Miller
Andrew Van Ginkel may end up being the Miami Dolphins' most important defender against the Ravens.
Van Ginkel has been playing near-flawless football the entire 2023 season but since Miami lost Jaelan Phillips, AVG has been even better. This week, he is going to have to play like a Hall of Famer.
Van Ginkel has the vision and the speed to dictate the flow of the Ravens offense. Miami should use him to shadow Lamar Jackson. There is no question that Vic Fangio will use AVG to try and collapse the pocket and force Jackson into errant throws but he has to be able to finish when he makes contact.
Monday night was a good indicator of what Jackson can do under pressure. He is dangerous out of the pocket even when he can't run. His receivers make space when they get into unscripted situations and Jackson finds them.
Andrew Van Ginkel and the other defenders can not allow Jackson to make plays after initial breakdowns. For AVG, his job will be to get to Jackson but wrapping him up and keeping him in the pocket is just as important.