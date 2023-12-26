The most important Miami Dolphins defenders who will dictate the game against Baltimore
The Miami Dolphins are hoping to turn the calendar into 2024 holding a division title and the top spot in the AFC. That road leads through Baltimore.
By Brian Miller
With Andrew Van Ginkel collapsing one side of the pocket, the other side will belong to Bradley Chubb if the Miami Dolphins are going to win.
Chubb has been on fire for the second half of the season and this week he will need to continue that disruptive play. Chubb can get into the heads of his opponents and if he can get a few hits on Jackson, it will be in his mind every play.
Most are not worried about the Ravens' rushing attack. Gus Edwards is good but he isn't elite. The Dolphins swarm to ball carriers and that should be the same this week. That being said, Chubb has to set the edge as well.
The Ravens like to run up the middle but when the lanes close, they are more than capable of bouncing it outside. This is where discipline comes in and for Chubb, recognizing the run and not overcommitting inside will be imperative.
If both Chubb and AVG can contain the outside and keep Jackson in the pocket, Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins will wear down the interior line. They will push forward with AVG and Chubb off the edge. This happens and David Long, Jr. will have an open lane to stop Jackson from leaving the pocket.