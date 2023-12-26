The most important Miami Dolphins defenders who will dictate the game against Baltimore
The Miami Dolphins are hoping to turn the calendar into 2024 holding a division title and the top spot in the AFC. That road leads through Baltimore.
By Brian Miller
The biggest WR threat for the Ravens is Zay Flowers and the Miami Dolphins secondary will get tested.
It isn't easy to predict who Fangio will use in his coverage packages. Last week many believed, including Jalen Ramsey, that Ramsey would be on CeeDee Lamb. That wasn't always the case. This week, Ramsey should be on Flowers with Xavien Howard covering Odell Beckham, Jr.
The Ravens will rotate Beckham and Rashod Bateman but Flowers is the one WR on their roster that can take over a game. The WRs are not the best Miami has played this year but they are efficient and run good routes. More importantly, they do well when they have to create space when Jackson is in trouble.
If the Dolphins can take away Flowers, they eliminate a big part of Jackson's go-to options but they also need to be aware of Isaiah Likely the team's top go-to tight end.
Ramsey is going to play a big role this week and he is one of the best. The player that needs to step up more is Xavien Howard. Howard has looked good this year, better than last year, but we are also seeing him turn in a little more inconsistency. This week, if Howard can hold his guy down, Ramsey should lock the other side. Take away Jackson's passing options and the Ravens' offensive game plan changes.