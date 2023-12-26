The most important Miami Dolphins defenders who will dictate the game against Baltimore
The Miami Dolphins are hoping to turn the calendar into 2024 holding a division title and the top spot in the AFC. That road leads through Baltimore.
By Brian Miller
The most important player on the Miami Dolphins defense this week very well be David Long, Jr.
David Long is going to have a rather long day. No pun intended. He will be tasked with stopping the Ravens' inside rushing attack. He will need to slide back into medium coverage, and he will be tasked with shadowing Lamar Jackson.
Fangio will probably use Long on timed blitzes but for the most part, we should see Long playing a more reactionary role.
If Long isn't the guy, then it will be Duke Riley. Riley has played well since taking over the interior linebacking group when Jerome Baker was put on IR. He and Long have done a great job of keeping opposing teams out of sync.
Between the two, this week will be their biggest challenge and if they play up to their abilities, the Miami Dolphins will beat the Ravens offense putting the game on the arm of Tua Tagovailoa and the legs of Raheem Mostert.