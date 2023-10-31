The most surprising players of the Miami Dolphins first 8 games of 2023
The Miami Dolphins are 6-2 and headed to Germany to take on the equally impressive Kansas City Chiefs but several Dolphins players have stepped up and stood out...good and bad.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins running game gets a full unit pat on the back because let's face it, no one really believed in them.
When De'Vone Achane was drafted, there was plenty of applause to go around and it wasn't just from Mike McDaniel. Still, after flirtations with just about every other running back on the market or trade rumors with other teams, Grier and the Dolphins stood pat with what they had.
Achane exploded on the scene and Raheem Mostert has looked every part of a Pro Bowl running back. Both have been amazing for the Dolphins this year but while they have excelled we have to wonder about Salvon Ahmed who didn't look anywhere near as explosive as the others.
Even when Achane and Mostert were on the sidelines, undrafted rookie Chris Brooks was surprisingly stellar.
The Dolphins RB room is banged up but they are all set to return in the next few weeks and if they pick up where they left off, this team is going to be very tough to stop.