The most surprising players of the Miami Dolphins first 8 games of 2023
The Miami Dolphins are 6-2 and headed to Germany to take on the equally impressive Kansas City Chiefs but several Dolphins players have stepped up and stood out...good and bad.
By Brian Miller
Not everyone is playing at a high level and while we can't say that Xavien Howard is playing badly, he isn't lighting up his stats.
The former Pro Bowl corner hasn't looked like himself in a few years uniess you consider his injury history. He dealt with a groin injury last season and is once again this year. It is the most consistent he has been.
Howard is still a good CB but his play has faltered considerably and for a player that was once the easiest choice to match up against the number one WR on the opposing roster. That isn't the case anymore.
Many fans thought that Vic Fangio's defensive scheme was going to energize Howard's game but now we find him covering the 2nd team WR and even there he isn't performing as well.
Howard has a lot left in his tank but sadly, we are not seeing the progress we expected but I get a feeling we will see a more intense and motivated Howard when he returns opposite Jalen Ramsey.