The most surprising players of the Miami Dolphins first 8 games of 2023
The Miami Dolphins are 6-2 and headed to Germany to take on the equally impressive Kansas City Chiefs but several Dolphins players have stepped up and stood out...good and bad.
By Brian Miller
If there is a player that remains 100% unknown, it has to be cornerback and 2nd round draft pick Cam Smith.
Frankly, only the Miami Dolphins know what is going on with Cam Smith. He has taken a back seat to former Jets 6th-round pick, Parry Nickerson. When Miami goes deep into their CB room, Smith hasn't been called upon.
Some speculate that Smith's biggest problem is that he is too aggressive and that is not something Vic Fangio preaches. Has he rubbed his DC the wrong way? He may not be in the doghouse but he clearly isn't moving up the depth chart either.
Miami's corner depth is good but it isn't so good that a 2nd round draft pick should be riding the bench when the defense is on the field. Clearly, the rookie can't be happy with playing only 1% of the defensive snaps (4 plays) and 56% of the special teams snaps.
Will this change in the 2nd half of the season? Maybe not if Ramsey, Howard, and Kohou stay healthy. Add into that mix Nik Needham's return and Smith looks to have a long season ahead of him.