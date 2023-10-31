The most surprising players of the Miami Dolphins first 8 games of 2023
The Miami Dolphins are 6-2 and headed to Germany to take on the equally impressive Kansas City Chiefs but several Dolphins players have stepped up and stood out...good and bad.
By Brian Miller
David Long, Jr. had a slow start to his Miami Dolphins season but he has impressed his DC and now, he is making big plays.
David Long looked a little too aggressive in training camp and Fangio said he needed to slow down and be more consistent. Early in the season, he wasn't but over the last couple of games, he has become one of Miami's most physical defenders.
Long flies to the ball and has great instincts. He is getting away from blocks and avoiding first contact which allows him to fill holes that force opposing runners into other players.
If Long continues down this road, he will earn an extension. The Dolphins were smart to lock him on a two-year deal and they are getting the benefits of his play.
So far through 8 games, Long has 55 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. Compare that to Jerome Baker who is making a lot more. Baker has 50 combined tackles, one interception, and 1.5 sacks.
