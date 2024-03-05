The NFL RB FA market is exceptional in a year when the Miami Dolphins don't need help
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins tried to trade for a running back last season and couldn't pull it off but if they want to truly make this unit elite, free agency is buffet.
In 7 days the NFL free agency period will begin. Three days prior to that, legal tampering will start. While the Miami Dolphins may not need RB help, it might be the best FA class in the last 10 years, maybe more.
Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Tony Pollard, and D'Andre Swift are all on the verge of hitting the open market. Their present teams are not expected to use the Franchise Tag to retain them.
There will be a lot of interest in all of those players but the NFL isn't a big spender when it comes to RB salaries and that could bode well for a team like the Dolphins who could use some insurance at the position.
Josh Jacobs is probably going to be the headliner of this class. He still has a lot to offer but Pollard and Swift are also going to get early attention. Of course, all of them will because this is a great class of FA runners.
Miami had one of the best run games in 2023 and one of the top runners in Raheem Mostert. Mostert, however, was banged up at the end of the season. De'Von Achane spent time on IR and Jeff Wilson, Jr. was hardly used after he came off the injured list.
The Dolphins don't "need" help at the position but it might be too hard to pass up on one of these players if they can get them for a good price. A three-headed attack with Mostert, Achane, and one of these guys could make a huge difference.
The Dolphins need a bulldozer running back. That physical guy who can pick up the tough yards in short-yardage situations.
If the Dolphins want to improve their run game, this is the year to do it whether they think they need to or not.