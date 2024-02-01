The only "elite" and "border-elite" players on the Miami Dolphins roster
The Miami Dolphins have been to the playoffs the last two years but their roster is not full of elite talent. Far from it actually.
By Brian Miller
When you look over the Miami Dolphins roster it is hard not get swept up in your favorite players. Whether that is Tyreek Hill or Tua Tagovailoa, but are they elite?
What constitutes or warrants the label "elite" when you are talking about a specific football player? I would have to believe that it relates to the comparisons of other players at the same position and what that player brings to the table in terms of effort and play. His leadership perhaps? Do statistics make a player elite? I don't think so.
On the Dolphins roster today, there are only a few "elite" players and a few border "elite" players.
Tyreek Hill - There is no question that Hill is elite. It isn't debatable. With his statistical numbers, his consistency, and the way teams prepare solely to defend him, Hill is one of those all-time greats that elevates those players around him.
Hill may not be the guy you bring home to meet mom but on the football field, there are few like him in the game today. When Hill has the ball in his hands, anything can happen. He can turn a game around with one catch.