The only "elite" and "border-elite" players on the Miami Dolphins roster
The Miami Dolphins have been to the playoffs the last two years but their roster is not full of elite talent. Far from it actually.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have only one player that is "elite" on the defensive side of the ball and that is Jalen Ramsey.
Jalen Ramsey - Ramsey in just a half-season proved his value to the Miami Dolphins. The detractors who said his best days were behind him, were wrong. Ramsey made an immediate impact on the Dolphins' defense and showed the rest of the NFL that he can still play at an elite level.
Opposing teams didn't target Ramsey much in 2023 and they probably won't go after him much in 2024. He too, like Hill, can change a game in a single play. He is the shutdown corner that NFL teams dream of having and his attitude was fantastic with the Dolphins in 2023 despite some reported internal friction with Vic Fangio.
Miami has Ramsey for a few more years and yes, his game is going to start to fall off. Every NFL player eventually succumbs to Father Time unless they leave the game at the top of their career. Ramsey has a few more good years in him and even if his production starts to slide, he will still be better than simply good.