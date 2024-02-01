The only "elite" and "border-elite" players on the Miami Dolphins roster
The Miami Dolphins have been to the playoffs the last two years but their roster is not full of elite talent. Far from it actually.
By Brian Miller
Terron Armstead can't seem to stay healthy but when he is, the Miami Dolphins have an elite left tackle.
Terron Armstead - Armstead is one of the best left tackles in the NFL when he is playing. The inconsistency is Armstead's game is not in his play. It's in his knees and ankles. Armstead is incredibly good and that is why Chris Grier paid him a lot of money two off-seasons ago to bring him to Miami.
There is no question that Armstead would be a consensus perennial All Pro if he could play 17 games a year. The problem is he can't.
Miami has to figure out how to keep him healthy but this long into his career it probably isn't going to happen. There was some early talk about a potential retirement this off-season but so far nothing has been decided. Next year, if Armstead is back, Miami should keep him out of most practices. He doesn't need the reps but Miami needs him on the field.