The only "elite" and "border-elite" players on the Miami Dolphins roster
The Miami Dolphins have been to the playoffs the last two years but their roster is not full of elite talent. Far from it actually.
By Brian Miller
The list of "elite" players on the Miami Dolphins roster ends with those three but several more are getting close to that label.
Tua Tagovailoa - Let's be honest with ourselves and step away from the "Tua does no wrong" side of the fence. Let's also step away from the "Tua is an abomination" side of the fence and visit the neighbors who view Tua for what he is.
Tua is not elite. Sorry, he just isn't. Elite QBs are held to a higher standard than other players. Patrick Mahomes is elite, Aaron Rodgers is elite, and the list of NFL QBs that can be labeled as such is a constant debate.
Tua, however, can become elite. He has the talent and drive to be better. Now, he has to become better. To do that, he needs to start leading the Dolphins. He has to become the unquestioned leader and when the team is down, he needs to lift them up.
The players like Tua and they respect him because he is an easy guy to like but when a game is on the line and Tua has to make the drive to win it, do the players elevate their game to match his drive to win or don't they?
When the Chiefs need to score, the players around Mahomes play harder almost as if they are turning on another level so as not to let their QB down. Dolphins players are not doing that with Tua. When they start to, that will mean Tua is exuding that leadership value he will become elite. Tua isn't there yet.