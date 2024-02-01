The only "elite" and "border-elite" players on the Miami Dolphins roster
The Miami Dolphins have been to the playoffs the last two years but their roster is not full of elite talent. Far from it actually.
By Brian Miller
Christian Wilkins is going to get a lot of money this year whether it is from the Miami Dolphins or not but he isn't elite.
Christian Wilkins - Wilkins will get paid like he is one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL. Money can give you the impression that a player is elite. In this case, that's wrong. Wilkins is "elite" on the Miami Dolphins roster but outside, his game is just on the cusp of being there.
Wilkins has yet to make a Pro Bowl and while he is a top NFL 100 player, he doesn't get the recognition that other defensive tackles get.
It isn't about recognition in terms of making a player elite, its about making an impact. Wilkins makes a huge impact with the Dolphins but there is still room to do more. When you think of an elite DT, you think of Aaron Donald. A guy that can disrupt every play if not perfectly executed. A player that stands above the game. Wilkins isn't there yet.
The Miami Dolphins know this as well which is why he doesn't have a new contract and it is probably why the Dolphins are hesitant to pay him as an elite player. Wilkins, in my opinion, has earned the hefty raise but I wouldn't label him elite even if I end up paying him as if he was. Wilkins is very close to earning that label.