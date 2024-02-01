The only "elite" and "border-elite" players on the Miami Dolphins roster
The Miami Dolphins have been to the playoffs the last two years but their roster is not full of elite talent. Far from it actually.
By Brian Miller
Jevon Holland is a good football player for the Miami Dolphins but he is not elite. Not yet.
Jevon Holland - Holland has the makeup to be one of the best safeties in the NFL. He has the range to cover, the ability to blitz, the speed to support the run, and he can hit like few others. For whatever reason, be it injury or scheme, Holland hasn't reached the level many expect.
When we hear about Holland during the preseason we hear "Holland is one of the up-and-coming stars of the NFL" but at the end of the season we are hearing "Holland is one of the up-and-coming stars of the NFL." In other words, his play during the season isn't changing the perception.
Injuries sidelined Holland later in the 2023 season and that is hard to overcome, especially when a player is trying to elevate his game. After three seasons, Holland looks to be trending upward and it will be interesting to see what his ceiling inevitably becomes.
For now, he is a player that fans are excited over and they should be but labeling a "generational" talent or even "elite" is a bit too much right now.
Other players who might be close but not there yet - Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane, Robert Hunt, and Jaelan Phillips. Bradley Chubb is also a player that borders close to that level but not quite.