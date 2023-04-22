The only positions Miami Dolphins should consider at pick 51 and 84
The Miami Dolphins might find a gem to play along the offensive line at pick 51 or they may wait until the third round.
Make no mistake, Chris Grier may say that he is expecting big things for Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg in 2023 but the Dolphins need to address the lack of depth on the offensive line and the draft is a perfect place to fill that need.
The biggest problem facing Grier is his lack of ability to address the offensive line in the draft. His best draft selection by far was Laremy Tunsil who he traded but aside from Tunsil, Robert Hunt is the only one that has worked out at all, so far.
Grier seems to like the bargain shopping along the offensive line. He looks for late round players that he believes can develop and be coached up. The problem of course is that Miami goes through offensive line coaches more than some other teams combined. Miami has had a different Oline coach the last five years. That is not continuity and does not make the unit better.
If the Dolphins find a right tackle, left tackle, center, or guard falling in the 2nd round, they need to be smart and selecting that player may be a better play than taking a tight end given the overall need and likelihood of the TE involvment in the current offense.
Offensive line is imperative for this offense and Grier has to be certain that he doesn't pass up a perfect fit that will challenge Jackson or Eichenberg for playing time to draft a tight end that will sit behind Durham Smythe or Eric Saubert.