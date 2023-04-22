The only positions Miami Dolphins should consider at pick 51 and 84
The Miami Dolphins addressed some of their linebacker needs this past free agency but the position remains a big question mark.
Could a a guy like Jack Campbell fall to 51 and if he did would the Dolphins jump on the opportunity? They should. Even if there are hiccups in his game and areas in need of improvment, the Dolphins can't simply overlook the position as it is a need.
Miami could look more toward pick 84 in round three as a landing spot. There have been reports that they like Alabama's Henry To'oTo'o who could drop to round three and they also have been linked to liking Texas interior linebacker Demarvion Overshown as well, another player that could fall to the Dolphins in round three.
Miami has options in this year's draft given the fact that they have needs at multiple positions but no need is extremely glaring. Miami, for example, can skip a TE at 51 and still find someone who can fill that hole in round three. That can go for all of their needs but they have more needs than they do draft picks so they have to take an approach that will fill a need with the best player available from those positions of need. I would rank them as this.
1. Offensive line
Whether the position is tackle, guard, or center, the Dolphins need depth and competition up and down the line. Finding a linemen has proven difficult for Grier and it shows with the quality of play we have seen.
2. Tight end
This year's class is considered one of the deepest in the last 15 years and the Dolphins need to draft one but will they at pick 51 or will they wait? Could they wait until round 6 where a guy like Brenton Strange of PSU could still be available?
3. Linebacker
Miami has a big need at the interior linebacker position and unless someone like Jack Campbell falls, there isn't a sense that Miami will use a 2nd round selection on a LB but they very well may in round three.
4. Defensive line
I consider this to be the least important and a position that Miami could address later in the draft unless a surprise drop happens early.