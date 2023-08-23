The rearview mirror: 3 takeaways from the Miami Dolphins victory over the Texans
There are plenty of things we learned after the Miami Dolphins beat the Texans, 28-3, this past Saturday night.
Now with one more preseason game to go, the Dolphins will need to do everything they can to prepare the daunting, regular season ahead.
Their win against Houston was the kind of confidence boost they needed. However, some things learned from that night will need to be taken into perspective.
Now, without further ado, here are my three takeaways from this game.
1. Tua Tagovailoa Returned, but Needs Some Improvement
Last Saturday was the first time since Christmas Day 2022 that Tagovailoa started a game for his team. He spent the majority of last season dealing with concussions.
However, his first play of the game was an interception. His drives gradually improved since then, but he still believes he could've done better.
"Yeah, it was just a bad play. That's really all it was, just bad quarterback play right there. That's not how you want to start out a drive any way you look at it. It was a bad play, but like I said, Im glad with the way we responded because the next series, things were still jarred up with the first two plays and then we got into third down and things started to settle and we found our rhythm in the game."- Tua Tagovailoa via Miami Dolphins
His time against the Texans ended with five completions out of seven for 91 yards and the interception. He could get one last chance this Saturday to show the everyone he's ready to be a starter again.
2. It's Salvon Ahmed's Time to Shine Among the Rushers
Ahmed is one of the most underrated rushers on the team in my opinion.
When he was drafted in 2020, he only played six games but showed he had potential as a rusher. He might have played six games, but he managed to record 319 yards and three touchdowns in 75 rushing attempts.
He could've been more noticeable in 2021 and 2022. He recorded a combined total of 66 attempts for 213 yards and a touchdown.
He returned to play against Houston and ended with 12 carries and 99 yards. He also did well among the receivers, recording a touchdown and four receptions for 32 yards.
Plus, with De'Von Achane's position hanging by a thread due to his injury, Ahmed can use this to his advantage and gain in favor of the coaching staff.
3. Skylar Thompson Could Take the Backup Reins
Backup QB Mike White has joined the Dolphins injury list with a concussion he sustained against the Texans.
That will leave with the high possibility that Thompson will get the first backup QB position. The only problem is that he's still not ready for the big time.
He had his chance during the 2022 season while Tagovailoa was recovering from his concussions. He played seven games and recorded 60 completions out of 105 attempts, one touchdown, and three interceptions.
Thompson still needs time to improve, and the preseason games will help.
He recorded 15 completions out of 22 attempts for 157 yards and three touchdowns against Houston. That's a good step in improvement after the embarrassing loss to Atlanta two weeks ago.
He may now have one more chance to make his case to be the primary backup quarterback, especially since the Dolphins re-signed James Blackmon.