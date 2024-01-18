The reasons why Chris Grier's 2024 Miami Dolphins season will be more scrutinized
The Miami Dolphins haven't won a playoff game in nearly 25 years and fans are wondering why Chris Grier isn't being pointed at more that he is.
By Brian Miller
Chris Grier is not a good draft evaluator and the Miami Dolphins have suffered because of it.
You don't have to look far to see the mess that Miami has with youth. Specifically drafted players. Last year Grier looks to have hit on De'Von Achane but reports around the draft said this was a player that Mike McDaniel really wanted. The first pick, Cam Smith was an absolute first year waste. The 2nd round pick didn't play more than a few plays on defense.
Elijah Higgins didn't make the roster and Ryan Hayes was on the practice squad. In 2022 it wasn't much better. Channing Tindall, Erik Ezukanma, Cameron Goode, and Skylar Thompson. Miami spent an entire draft on limited contributors.
2021 was of course much better. Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, and Jevon Holland all were extremely good picks in the first two rounds but Grier traded up for Liam Eichenberg in round two and drafted Hunter Long, Larnel Coleman, and Gerrid Doaks. None of those three remain with the team.
Grier took over all duties as G.M. in 2019 after working under Mike Tannenbaum. His 2019 draft started well enough with Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel, but he missed on 2nd rounder, Michael Dieter, and in 2020, he did well enough with five of his first six draft picks. Noah Igbinoghene is still a head shaker.
The reality is, that Grier doesn't make good decisions with his draft picks. He is good at moving around and getting more picks or moving picks for players but in his last three drafts has hit on four players. Grier is too inconsistent with his selections and while some of them are good draft picks, he is missing the selections vs. his team's needs.