The reasons why Chris Grier's 2024 Miami Dolphins season will be more scrutinized
The Miami Dolphins haven't won a playoff game in nearly 25 years and fans are wondering why Chris Grier isn't being pointed at more that he is.
By Brian Miller
Chris Grier hasn't built a winning roster for the Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins have had a winning season for three seasons in a row. Is that "winning football"? Most fans would argue that it is not. The Dolphins are better than they were in 2019 but they almost couldn't be worse.
In his five seasons, there are glaring holes at linebacker. The offensive line continues to be the weakest part of the roster and Grier continues to bargain shop for one-year fill-ins to fix those issues. While he has done well focusing on the secondary, the offensive line is still a mess and has not been addressed the way it should have been.
Miami is paying for that now. They are paying for the lack of LB depth too. The trade and big contract for Bradley Chubb looked to be paying off but once he went down, the Dolphins had to look to the street because Grier failed to bring in quality backups that could be developed.
The same can be said for the offensive line where Miami has needed a center for five years. Grier instead brought in a guard and converted him to center. Signing Connor Williams was a smart move considering the Dolphins had a hole at left guard. Instead, Grier filled one hole with a player who is much better somewhere else. Those kinds of moves don't make sense regardless of the outcome.
Yes, Williams has been very good at center but Miami still has a problem at guard. This year, the Dolphins will have holes at right guard if Robert Hunt leaves, left tackle if Terron Armstead retires, center with Williams a free agent and injured, and left guard where there is no one. In five seasons, Grier's only player under contract with 100% certainty is Austin Jackson who was a bust until 2023.
Grier likes to throw his money at big names thinking they will fix the Dolphins' problems and then where he needs good players he nickles and dimes them.