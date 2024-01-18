The reasons why Chris Grier's 2024 Miami Dolphins season will be more scrutinized
The Miami Dolphins haven't won a playoff game in nearly 25 years and fans are wondering why Chris Grier isn't being pointed at more that he is.
By Brian Miller
Chris Grier has been given more coaches than most GMs are given in a career.
While Chris Grier wasn't making his own decisions in 2016 when he became the general manager of the Dolphins, he had a lot of say in what went on. Ultimately, Mike Tannenbaum had the final say but Grier had a lot of influence on the decisions being made.
Grier was part of the team that fired Joe Philbin and replaced Dan Campbell with Adam Gase. He then fired Adam Gase and hired Brian Flores. He couldn't work with Flores and their relationship was strained in part due to Stephen Ross and Bruce Beal.
Grier fired Flores after three seasons and hired Mike McDaniel. McDaniel seems to be working out much better but he too will be tested when his roster is depleted due to roster turnover and cap structure. The fact that Grier has been a part of four different head coaching changes is interesting and most GMs don't get that kind of opportunity.
For all Grier has done well, it is hard to overlook his problems. The lack of offensive line attention and when he does pay attention to it, they are not good decisions. His propensity to overspend on free agents and handing out big contracts to players in-house that don't live up to those deals is also a problem.
The 2024 off-season is going to be interesting and if we are being honest, Stephen Ross needs to hold Grier accountable. He is about to give out a potential $200 million contract to an above-average QB with a lot still to prove, he is likely to let his number one defender and team leader, Christian Wilkins leave in free agency, and still has to fix the offensive line and linebacker group.
Whatever problems the Dolphins face in 2024 in regards to personnel are because of Chris Grier and how they are fixed or not, are because of Grier.