The three Miami Dolphins defensive opponents that could stifle their offense on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins will host the Raiders on Sunday and three defensive players could stifle Miami's top offense.
By Brian Miller
If the Miami Dolphins offense is going to get back on track as the 2nd half of the season begins, they will need to contend with an underrated Raiders defense.
The Raiders are not perfect on either side of the ball but they are not as bad as many will lead you to believe. It is hard to believe that Las Vegas is currently the 2nd best team in the AFC West. Yes, they are two games behind the Chiefs who are 7-2 but they are one game better than both the Chargers and Broncos.
Miami's offense isn't going to be tested nearly as much as they were two weekends ago against the Chiefs and they have clearly faced better schemes but Antonio Pierce as the Raiders playing much better the last two weeks and these three players are a key reason why.