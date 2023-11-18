The three Miami Dolphins defensive opponents that could stifle their offense on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins will host the Raiders on Sunday and three defensive players could stifle Miami's top offense.
By Brian Miller
Maxx Crosby is going to be a thorn in the Miami Dolphins offensive side. Getting to Tua Tagovailoa is priority number one.
Crosby is more than disruptive. He is a monster DE and when he shoots off the edge, he is tough to block. The Raiders use him well defensively. They will shoot him off the edge and curl him inside. This should be something he doesn't get much opportunity with on Sunday.
Tua's fast release and quick offense will hinder Crosby's ability to move around the blocks. If the tackles can keep him out of the play for a couple of seconds, Crosby won't factor into the passing game.
That being said, he is fast and has quick reads off the snap. Miami likes to run the ball to the edge using their speed to turn upfield. Crosby is an excellent edge-setting DE and can keep the RBs either contained inside or stretched to the sideline.
This is where Crosby could have the biggest impact on Sunday.