The three Miami Dolphins defensive opponents that could stifle their offense on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins will host the Raiders on Sunday and three defensive players could stifle Miami's top offense.
By Brian Miller
Marcus Peters isn't the cornerback he used to be but make no mistake, he will put himself in position against the Miami Dolphins to make plays.
As corners get older they start to lose the ability they once had. Dolphins fans know this with Xavien Howard. Peters is still making plays and holding down the edge as well as he can.
Now in his 9th season, Peters is three years removed from his last Pro Bowl/AP All-Pro season. So far in his first season with the Raiders, his stats have suffered. Peters has one interception this season and hasn't had a multiple INT season since 2020. He has 24 unassisted tackles and five passes defended.
The Raiders can not afford to put Peters one-on-one with either of the Dolphins' top WRs so he will get safety help but they are likely to use him at the line one-up on either Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle in an effort to physically delay their routes.
If the Dolphins can challenge Peters successfully, on Sunday they will have a good chance to put up a lot of points.