The three Miami Dolphins defensive opponents that could stifle their offense on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins will host the Raiders on Sunday and three defensive players could stifle Miami's top offense.
By Brian Miller
Robert Spillane will be the cog in the Raiders linebacking unit the Miami Dolphins have to keep away from their running backs.
Regardless of whether or not De'Vone Achane is back on Sunday, the Raiders will try and keep the Dolphins running game from taking over the flow and tempo. Spillane is having a very good season for the Raiders.
He has three interceptions on the season, 2.5 sacks, and 39 solo tackles. Spillane can move well from side to side as well and if Crosby can stretch the running game outside, Spillane will be in a position to drop the runner or force him out of bounds.
Spillane is listed as an OLB on the Raiders depth chart but he also plays inside. He is similar to Andrew Van Ginkel in terms of his versatility.
Miami won't specifically game plan for him but the tackles need to be aware of where he is at because he will look to disrupt the running lanes, collapse the pocket, and drop into shallow coverage if needed.