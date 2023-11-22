The three most important Miami Dolphins players not named Tua that need to step up Friday
The Miami Dolphins have a huge game on Friday and if they are going to beat the Jets, it will have to be a team effort.
By Brian Miller
On Friday, the Miami Dolphins will take on the New York Jets and three players outside of Tua Tagovailoa will need to be at their very best.
The Jets this season have not been good but they have been good enough to beat the Bills in week one. They were good enough to beat the Eagles in week six. The Dolphins have to know the Jets don't play soft and they play up to their opponents.
Miami has not lost to a team below .500 this year and the Jets are below .500. Still, they are a physically dominating team on defense and that is where they will win or lose this game.
Tua Tagovailoa has to be better than he was on Sunday. Say what you want, argue it in the mirror, his stats were great but if you watched him, he wasn't his typically accurate self. So much so that on Hard Knocks: In Season, he walked around to his teammates telling them he had to do a better job.
Tua is only one part of the offense but he has to be aware that these Jets defenders want him out and they take every shot they get. Last season, Tua missed both of the games against New York and this time around, he has to take it upon himself to beat this very good defense.