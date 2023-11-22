The three most important Miami Dolphins players not named Tua that need to step up Friday
The Miami Dolphins have a huge game on Friday and if they are going to beat the Jets, it will have to be a team effort.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have plenty of playmakers on offense but relying on Tyreek Hill is never smart. The Dolphins need to get Jaylen Waddle more involved.
Jaylen Waddle is an incredible talent who suddenly seems more of a decoy than a primary target. He should be the primary target more often. Mike McDaniel wants to get Tyreek Hill 2,000 yards but the cost is spending too much time focusing on Hill and not hitting other receivers more often.
Last Sunday, when Hill went out of the game, Waddle took over the "Hill-less" drive and helped lead the team to a touchdown. This week, against the Jets, Waddle needs to be a showcase WR against the Jets secondary. So much so that Hill is the odd man out.
Once the Jets try and change up the coverage to focus more on Waddle, Hill will be open a lot more. This is something I don't understand about Miami's offense. They are stacked with playmakers offensively but the game plans all tend to be more of a Tyreek Hill first-look system.
This week they should change it. Waddle stands to have a big game if they do and the Dolphins could keep the Jets' defense on their heels the entire afternoon.