The three most important Miami Dolphins players not named Tua that need to step up Friday
The Miami Dolphins have a huge game on Friday and if they are going to beat the Jets, it will have to be a team effort.
By Brian Miller
Austin Jackson has done a great job for the Miami Dolphins this year and on Sunday, he will once again have to step up.
It is almost to the point that Jackson is the better offensive lineman on the roster. He is consistent, grades well, and has handled everyone from Bosa to Crosby and everyone in between. This week, he is tasked with John Franklin-Myers.
Myers isn't the best on the Jets defensive front, that is Quinnen Williams but the Jets will bring pressure off the edge and are not afraid to blitz their corners, and that too will be something Jackson needs to be aware of.
For Miami's offense to click, Tua is going to need time and Jackson can provide that from the blindside. Jackson is earning a new contract and if the Dolphins starting right tackle can continue this change down the stretch, he will get one.
Franklin-Myers is not one of the best DEs Jackson has faced but he still poses an outside threat and Jackson will need to be ready for Robert Saleh throwing stunts on the outside to disguise blitzes.